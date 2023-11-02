Wreck between semi, train sends truck driver to the hospital

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana, Arizona, Police Department reported a train and a semi-truck collided on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 31, resulting in the truck driver being taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

According to the report, the collision occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. when the driver attempted to cross the railroad at Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.

A spokesperson for the department stated that the truck driver was taken to the hospital, where he faced life-threatening injuries.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to the police department, his condition is still severe but has upgraded from his original state.

Traffic was closed at the railroad crossing for most of the evening. Union Pacific released a statement on Nov. 1 stating that none of the train’s crew was injured in the crash.