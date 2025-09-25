CarriersEdge adds new air brakes courses to library

MARKHAM, Ontario — CarriersEdge is releasing a new series of courses on air brakes.

“Techni-Com’s content is second-to-none, and well established as the industry standard,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO, CarriersEdge. “With the addition of the material from CVSA, there’s no other online course on the market with this depth of content. We’ve even created an interactive, virtual brake board that allows participants to see all the working parts of an air brake system and how they interact.”

The program is based on Techni-Com’s Practical Air Brakes, with content provided by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

A New Avenue for Learning

The course, which took a year-and-a-half to build in partnership with subject matter experts from Techni-Com and across the industry, provides a clear overview of how air brake systems work, from producing braking force at the wheel to performing safe and effective inspections, according to CarriersEdge.

Participants will learn the function of each subsystem and its components, and what to watch for during a visual inspection. The training also covers operational tests and brake adjustment best practices so participants can determine if their air brake system is safe to operate.

“Air brake defects continue to plague the trucking industry,” said Rolf VanderZwaag, president, Techni-Com Inc. “It is a complicated subject that can challenge even experienced drivers. Driver education is the key to a clean safety record, and an approachable, engaging, learning experience ensures drivers learn effectively. CarriersEdge has created an exceptional series of courses that are detailed, thorough, clear, and easy for drivers to digest.”

Ideal Program for Drivers Working Toward Air Brake Endorsement

“This program is ideal for drivers who are working toward their air brake endorsement, or who have their endorsement and are looking to expand their knowledge or get a refresher before renewing,” said CarriersEdge. “Service technicians will also learn from the program.”

The program includes eight interactive modules that can be taken individually or as a compilation course totaling 156 minutes of training:

Practical Air Brakes: Air Brake Fundamentals.

Practical Air Brakes: The Supply Subsystem.

Practical Air Brakes: The Service Brake Subsystem.

Practical Air Brakes: The Spring Brake Subsystem.

Practical Air Brakes: The Trailer Brake Subsystem.

Practical Air Brakes: Visual Brake Inspections.

Practical Air Brakes: Conducting Functional Tests.

Practical Air Brakes: S-Cam Brake Adjustment

More than Training

“In addition to the core training, the course also includes a baseline test for each module, so drivers can check their knowledge without reviewing the entire course – great for assessing a driver’s understanding and need for training,” said CarriersEdge. “It also includes Put it into Practice (PiiP) exercises to supplement the online training with in-person activities. PiiPs include driver recognition, social media, surveys, and hands-on practice, all designed to reinforce learning, make the jobs of those administering training easier, and deliver better results.”

The new program is available in English to all CarriersEdge subscription customers, with French and Spanish versions coming soon. It was just one of many courses currently available. For a free trial of CarriersEdge, click here.