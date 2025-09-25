Duffy launches first phase of National Consumer Complaint Database modernization

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy is announcing the launch of the first phase of the National Consumer Complaint Database (NCCDB) modernization.

“This overdue tech upgrade is a win for drivers, carriers, and the driving public,” Duffy said. “The modernized database will make it easier to file complaints, access digital tools, and empower individuals to speak up about unsafe practices. With your support, we will continue to take bad actors of the roads to keep the American people safe.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching the update to improve navigation and enhance functionality of this important tool for enhanced user capabilities for commercial drivers, motor carriers and consumers.

National Consumer Complaint Database

“The NCCDB is the primary online portal for drivers and consumers to report violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, including issues related to safety, fraud and household goods moves,” USDOT said. “This update will also streamline the agency’s response process and expand reporting categories to include, for the first time, complaints against property brokers.”

The phase one launch is part of USDOT’s Pro-Trucker Package, announced by Duffy in June, which is focused on improving working conditions and improving critical tools for America’s truck drivers.

“FMCSA will continue to roll out more improvements in the coming months,” USDOT said. “Phase two of the modernization effort will introduce additional functionality, performance improvements, and a new name for the database – reflecting FMCSA’s commitment to making this a modern, user-friendly tool for the entire motor carrier industry.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is applauding the move.

“For years, OOIDA and truckers across America have warned that FMCSA’s complaint database wasn’t protecting drivers,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “It failed to address coercion, freight fraud, and broker abuse. That’s why it’s encouraging to see Secretary Duffy listen to drivers and take action. The updated system will be easier to use on the road, faster to process complaints, and expanded to cover brokers—while also ensuring enforcement when bad actors break the law. Renaming the database to better reflect its purpose will further strengthen communication between FMCSA and the drivers it regulates. These improvements are long overdue, but they represent an important step toward giving truckers a tool that truly works for them.”

The updated database is currently live. Click here to visit the database.