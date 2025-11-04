Eastbound Blue Water Bridge toll increase begins Dec. 1 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. — Effective Dec. 1, the toll rate for crossing the eastbound span of the Blue Water Bridge (BWB) in Port Huron will increase.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), this planned $1 increase will help offset increased maintenance and operations costs, in addition to construction improvements for the BWB plaza.

“This increase is the second in a planned, staggered increase that began in 2024,” MDOT said. “While not required, the MDOT previously chose to engage the public and regular commuters before making a final decision regarding rate increases. Following an overwhelming response from a public survey, BWB administration implemented the first $1 rate increase on Dec. 1, 2024, with this next $1 increase beginning this Dec. 1. This overall rate increase follows 14 years of no changes to toll rates for commuter and commercial vehicles.”

New Rates

The following rates will be in place for all vehicles beginning Dec. 1:

Each Extra Axel – $5.

Trucks and buses – $5.35 per axle.

Cars – $5

EDGE Pass Commuters – $0.50 discount per crossing.

Discounts remain available for commuter EDGE Pass holders. For more information on the EDGE Pass, available to commercial and commuter vehicles, click here.