Pilot opens two new travel centers with 165 truck parking spaces

FINDLAY, Ohio and EAGLE PASS, Texas — Pilot is opening two new travel centers with a combined 165 dedicated truck parking paces.
“The Findlay location has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, while the Eagle Pass location is a brand-new network addition for drivers,” Pilot said. “Both are now open and designed to meet the needs of professional drivers, offering a wide range of thoughtful amenities.”
Findlay, Ohio Travel Center
The new Findaly, Ohio travel center is located at 11471 State Route 613W. Features include:
- 80 dedicated truck parking spaces.
- 59 car parking spaces.
- Taco Bell to serve guests their favorite meals.
- Clean, roomy restrooms and showers.
- Public laundry facilities for on-the-go convenience.
- A hot and cold deli with quick, hearty meal options.
- Fully stocked coolers with a wide beverage selection.
- Three self-checkouts for added speed and convenience.
- Mobile fueling and exclusive perks via the Pilot app.
Eagle Pass, Texas Travel Center
The Eagle Pass travel center is located at 4392 El Indio Hwy. Features include:
- 85 dedicated truck parking spaces.
- 65 car parking spaces.
- 8 diesel lanes.
- Clean, roomy restrooms and showers.
- Public laundry facilities for on-the-go convenience.
- A hot and cold deli with quick, hearty meal options.
- Fully stocked coolers with a wide beverage selection.
- Four self-checkouts for added speed and convenience.
- Mobile fueling and exclusive perks via the Pilot app.
“Whether drivers need fuel, a meal, or just a place to recharge, these locations are designed to keep them moving comfortably and efficiently,” Pilot said.
Pilot recently introduced a number of upgrades across the U.S. and Canada.