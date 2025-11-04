Pilot opens two new travel centers with 165 truck parking spaces

FINDLAY, Ohio and EAGLE PASS, Texas — Pilot is opening two new travel centers with a combined 165 dedicated truck parking paces.

“The Findlay location has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, while the Eagle Pass location is a brand-new network addition for drivers,” Pilot said. “Both are now open and designed to meet the needs of professional drivers, offering a wide range of thoughtful amenities.”

Findlay, Ohio Travel Center

The new Findaly, Ohio travel center is located at 11471 State Route 613W. Features include:

80 dedicated truck parking spaces.

59 car parking spaces.

Taco Bell to serve guests their favorite meals.

Clean, roomy restrooms and showers.

Public laundry facilities for on-the-go convenience.

A hot and cold deli with quick, hearty meal options.

Fully stocked coolers with a wide beverage selection.

Three self-checkouts for added speed and convenience.

Mobile fueling and exclusive perks via the Pilot app.

Eagle Pass, Texas Travel Center

The Eagle Pass travel center is located at 4392 El Indio Hwy. Features include:

85 dedicated truck parking spaces.

65 car parking spaces.

8 diesel lanes.

Clean, roomy restrooms and showers.

Public laundry facilities for on-the-go convenience.

A hot and cold deli with quick, hearty meal options.

Fully stocked coolers with a wide beverage selection.

Four self-checkouts for added speed and convenience.

Mobile fueling and exclusive perks via the Pilot app.

“Whether drivers need fuel, a meal, or just a place to recharge, these locations are designed to keep them moving comfortably and efficiently,” Pilot said.

Pilot recently introduced a number of upgrades across the U.S. and Canada.