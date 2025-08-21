NCI announces more Driver of the Year finalists

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) is announcing three more finalists for 2025 Driver of the Year award.

“Whether operating a company truck, a leased truck, or owning a truck, National Carriers appreciates these three outstanding delivery experts,” said Ed Kentner, director of media, NCI. “Each have exceptional safety records and put the motoring public well-being in the forefront of all they do. Together these men uphold the high standards of the ‘Elite’ fleet.”

Rafael Murillo, Willie Grady III and Bernard Talimeliyor were named Driver of the Month for May, June and July. Each driver was recognized with a $1000 bonus and is now a finalist for Driver of the Year along with its $10,000 bonus awarded in March 2026.

Rafael Murillo

Owner-operator Rafael Murillo of Liberal, Kan. was named Driver of the Month for May. He is dispatched on the national refrigerated fleet. Joining NCI as a student driver, he has excelled in both safe driving and customer service. After completing his training, he became a company driver and recently has become an owner-operator.

Willie Grady III

Willie Grady III of Keene, Texas was named Driver of the Month for June. He is an NCI truck lease operator who joined the fleet in 2020. Operating his truck in the regional mid-west and southern states he has both an outstanding safety and delivery record. Known for his upbeat demeanor, he excels in customer service.

Bernard Talimeliyor

Bernard Talimeliyor of Irving, Texas operates a company truck on the national refrigerated fleet. Hailing from Irving, he is a retired US Army veteran. Originally from the South Pacific Island of Yap, he enjoys his time safely driving coast to coast while delivering frozen goods to valued customers.

NCI announced the first set of finalists in May.