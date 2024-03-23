‘Trucker Josh’ joins Howes Hall of Fame lineup 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joshua Giesbrecht, better known as “Trucker Josh” to followers of his YouTube channel “My Trucking Life,” is the newest member of the Howes Hall of Fame.

Howes officially inducted Giesbrecht into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 20, at the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville. During the show, Giesbrecht was a guest at the Howes products booth, where he visited with fellow drivers and shared stories about his career, both as a truck driver and a vlogger.

He describes vlogging about day-to-day life as a trucker as a passion project, a journey he began in 2011 with the goal of curbing negative stereotypes about who truck drivers are and how they live. To do this, he decided to share an intimate view of what it’s like to be a professional truck driver, both behind the wheel and in his own home.

“Josh takes great pride in boosting the perception of truckers and the industry as a whole, and does it in a very unique, personal way,” said Rob Howes, president of Howes Products. “His faithful following is proof of his success in helping to grow awareness and respect for truckers. We are thrilled to celebrate his achievements with his induction to the Howes Hall of Fame.”

Through his popular YouTube channel, Giesbrecht’s tireless commitment to sharing his daily experiences has led to him becoming a prominent figure in the world of trucking and beyond.

From sharing tips and advice for fellow truckers to showcasing beautiful scenery from his treks across Canada and the U.S., Giesbrecht has managed to find a way to bridge the gap between drivers and non-drivers alike. He has even inspired some to become truckers themselves.

“Trucking is in my blood and had been my livelihood for many years,” Giesbrecht said. “But I wanted to show people what life as a trucker was really like. What’s grown from that undertaking amazes even me. Sharing my time on the road and at home with my family along with all my ups and downs contributed to making my vlogs what they are today. This acknowledgement further proves that offering a transparent view into what I do is actually making a positive impact on how people see truckers. It’s really exciting to be recognized by Howes.”

The courageous disclosure of his personal life along with his in-depth and entertaining look into life behind the wheel has captivated audiences world-wide and allows Giesbrecht to spread positivity in and out of the trucking community. Giesbrecht has become a reliable source of information, support and camaraderie for an extremely diverse viewership. His induction into the Hall of Fame serves as a testament to his dedication, perseverance and unwavering spirit.

Launched in 2020, the Howes Hall of Fame is an interactive digital platform that recognizes people, places and things that have made significant, lasting contributions to trucking, farming and diesel-related industries.

