TCA’s annual conference is underway in Nashville

NASHVILLE — The Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference, Truckload 2024, is underway in the Music City, Nashville, Tennessee.

The day starts with a general session, followed by featured speaker Ken Gronbach, a demographer and generational marketer.

“Gronbach makes the science of shifting demography come alive with real examples, which make it relevant to today’s culture, business climate and economy,” according to a news release. “As a featured speaker, Ken entertains his audiences with his own special brand of wit, humar and commen sense, making complicated concepts clear with real-world exmaplation that anyone can easily understand.”

Additionally, Monday’s activities include the introduction of TCA’s new Board of Directors and remarks by outgoing TCA Chairman Dave Williams.

Williams, who holds a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University, has been with Knight-Swift for 31 years, currently serving as senior vice president of equipment and government relations.

During his time at Knight-Swift, he has held many positions with both national and state trucking groups. He has served the Arizona Trucking Association as chairman and as a member of both the board of directors and the executive committee. On the national level, he has chaired multiple policy committees for the TCA as well as for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), including ATA’s Emissions Task Force and both TCA’s and ATA’s respective Highway Policy Committees.