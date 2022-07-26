2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree attracts more than 45,000 attendees

Welcome to the Iowa 80! (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree attracted more than 45,000 visitors including truckers and their families, other members of the trucking industry, and travelers. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Each night of the show, visitors were treated to a truck lights show as well as fireworks. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, took home Trucker’s Choice and Best Overall Theme honors with his 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane trailer, dubbed Cowboy of the Road. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) The Cowboy of the Road features hand-painted murals and details. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) The Cowboy of the Road's dry van trailer features hand-painted murals and panels both inside and out. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker Driver Carmen Anderson shows off her canine companions, Otis and Rodney. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Nearly 100 trucks were entered in this year's Super Truck Beauty Contest. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Jokes on You, owned by Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, took first place in the Interior/OEM Sleeper-Bobtail category. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Hand-painted murals wrap this refrigerated trailer. The rig is owned by Marcel Pontbriand, whose Cowboy of the Road won People's Choice and Best Theme. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Each year, the Iowa 80's Pork Chop Cookout serves up more than 5,500 pork chops, nearly 6,000 chicken breasts and 1,000 hot dogs. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Each year, the Iowa 80's Pork Chop Cookout serves up more than 5,500 pork chops, nearly 6,000 chicken breasts and 1,000 hot dogs. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Brett "Rusty" Chastain visits with Daniel and Phyllis Snow during the Jamboree. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) The Trucker's John and Megan Hicks discuss the merits of a tractor while judging the Super Truck Beauty Contest. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa won the Show Class category with Low Life, a 1996 Peterbilt 379. Low Life also took first place in the Custom Paint/Bobtail, Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper and Lights at Night/Bobtail-Overall Presentation categories. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, won the Rat Rod category with a 1980 Mack Army Truck. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) This truck, owned by Rodney Crouch of Dangerfield Trucking, features rock 'n' roll icons. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Drivers had a chance to compete in various events during the Trucker Olympics. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Competitors in the Strong Pull competition attempted to move a 20,000-pound antique cement mixer by brute force. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Competitors in the Strong Pull competition attempted to move a 20,000-pound antique cement mixer by brute force. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Competitors in the Strong Pull competition attempted to move a 20,000-pound antique cement mixer by brute force. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Tobias Owen, a driver for Kidd Transport of Rockford, Illinois, and his wife Shelby, won the CAT Scale Weigh to Win Sweepstakes and is now the proud owner of a new Ford F-150 Raptor. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group, and Eric Harley, co-host of Red Eye Radio, prepare to announce winners of the Super Truck Beauty Contest. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree was celebrated July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker)

WALCOTT, Iowa — More than 45,000 people — including truck drivers and their families from 27 states and two Canadian provinces as well as area residents and other travelers — attended this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop. Next year’s Jamboree is set for July 13-15, 2023.

“The Walcott Truckers Jamboree celebrates professional drivers and the important work they do”, said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the Iowa 80 Group. “We thoroughly enjoy hosting this event each year and love seeing everyone come together, make new friends and join in the fun. The trucking community is amazing. From truckers to our vendor and sponsor partners to our staff who help execute this event; we are grateful for everyone who makes this big parking lot party possible.”

In addition to the Super Truck Beauty Contest with nearly 100 entries, the event featured truck light shows and fireworks, the Trucker Olympics, the Trucker’s Best Friend pet contest, a 100th birthday party for a century-old truck, a pork chop cookout, free live concerts and more than 150 exhibitors.

Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, took home Trucker’s Choice and Best Overall Theme honors with his 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane trailer, dubbed “Cowboy of the Road.” This is the second year the Cowboy of the Road won the Trucker’s Choice category. The rig also took first place in the Working Truck category for Company Truck-Combination.

For a complete list of events and winners, see below. To see additional photos and highlights from the event, visit iowa80truckstop.com.

TRUCKER’S BEST FRIEND PET CONTEST WINNERS

Owner Look-A-Like

1st: “Otis” and Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

2nd: “Wrangler” and Eric Goswick of Wisner, Nevada

3rd: “Firefly” and Robert Wall of Richland, Missouri

Best Dressed

1st: “Gater,” owned by Amber Petty

2nd: “Otis,” owned by Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

3rd: “Firefly,” owned by Robert Wall of Richland, Missouri

Best Trick

1st: “Gater,” owned by Amber Petty

2nd: “Otis,” owned by Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

3rd: “Tinsley,” owned by Al & Kym Hemerson of Ankeny, Iowa

TRUCKER OLYMPICS WINNERS

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Strong Pull-Men:

1st: Jeff Vargas

2nd: Travis Veurick

3rd: James Walin

Strong Pull-Women

1st: Angela Niemann

2nd: Sheilah Sinon

3rd: Christina Bustos

Coffee Relay

1st: Sheilah Sinon & Jeff Vargas

2nd: Tory Noggle & Angela Niemann

3rd: Kyle Weaver & Kendall Weaver

Tire Roll

1st: Chad Miller

2nd: Leon Hochstetler

3rd: Jeff Vargas

Strap Winding

1st: Angela Niemann

2nd: Kendall Weaver

3rd: Dave Schlabach

Water Balloon Toss

1st: Angela Niemann & Tory Noggle

2nd: Kendall Weaver & Kyle Weaver

3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Tire Flip

1st: Kyle Weaver

2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

3rd: Kendall Weaver

Coffee Relay

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler

2nd: Joey Erb & Dave Schlabach

3rd: Kyle Weaver & Kendall Weaver

Tire Roll

1st: Terry Reddy

2nd: Joey Erb

3rd: Chad Miller

Strap Winding

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

2nd: Kyle Weaver

3rd: Leon Hochstetler

Water Balloon Toss

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler

2nd: Terry Reddy & Lenard Dockter

3rd: Allen Hoslette & Kevin Eush

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Strong Pull-Men

1st: Dave Schlabach

2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

3rd: Mark Winnicki

Strong Pull-Women

1st: Jane Good

2nd: Angela Niemann

3rd: Sheilah Sinon

Coffee Relay

1st: Chad Miller & Leon Hochstetler

2nd: Joey Erb & Dave Schlabach

3rd: Mark Hecter & Mark Winnicki

Tire Roll

1st: Sean Pitts

2nd: Jimmy Miller

3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

Strap Winding

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

2nd: Kenny Graber

3rd: Eli Weaver

SUPER TRUCK BEAUTY CONTEST WINNERS

Working Truck-Cabover:

1st: Dylan Bladders of Parowan, Utah, with “Cliff,” a 1994 Freightliner

2nd: Matt Schleuger of Wesley, Iowa, with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a 1993 Kenworth K100E

Working Truck/Company Truck-Bobtail:

1st: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.,” a 2021 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt

3rd: Everett Ford of Holland, Michigan, with a 2018 Peterbilt 389

Rat Rod:

Winner: Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, with a 1980 Mack Army Truck

Working Truck/Company Truck-Combination:

1st: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road, with a 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane

2nd: Buzzie Harris of Galena, Illinois, with a 2021 Peterbilt 567 and 2022 tanker

3rd: Lyman Fisher of Cortland, Ohio, with “Bad Decisions, a 2015 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Eby Bull Rack

Working Truck/2022-2019 Bobtail Conventional:

1st: Kurtlin Thuet of Joplin, Missouri, with “Noggie,” a 2019 Peterbilt 567

2nd: Sean Roe of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, with “Mrs. Paradise on Earth,” a 2021 Kenworth T680

3rd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Night Moves,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

Working Truck/2018-2012 Bobtail Conventional:

1st: Bret Chastain of Flora, Indiana, with “Voodoo Ranger,” a 2017 Volvo VNL 730

2nd: Terry Young Jr. of Joplin, Missouri, with “Truly Blessed,” a 2015 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Sean Kinney of DeWitt, Iowa, with “Purple Crush,” a 2017 Peterbilt 389

Working Truck/2011-2004 Bobtail Conventional:

1st: Christina Busto of Bernalillo, Minnesota with “Baby Blue,” a 2008 Freightliner Century

2nd: Jerry Turner of Caldwell, Ohio, with a 2006 Peterbilt 379

Working Truck/2003-1998 Bobtail Conventional:

Winner: Terry Littlefield of Rapid City, South Dakota, with a 2001 Kenworth W900L

Working Truck/1997 & Older Bobtail Conventional

1st: Justin Congdon of Davenport, Iowa, with a 1974 Kenworth A model

2nd: Kenneth Liddle of Camanche, Iowa, with a 1985 Peterbilt 359

3rd: Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, with a 1995 Freightliner FLD 120

Working Truck/2022-2017 Combination

1st: Richard Rukstalis of Morton, Illinois, with “Snoopy, a 2018 Kenworth T680 & 2013 Great Dane

2nd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper

3rd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson

Working Truck/2016-2008 Combination

1st: Eddie Telles of La Puente, California, with “Couples Therapy,” a 2015 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Great Dane

2nd: Nicholas Strehlow of Milledgeville, Illinois, with “It’s Always Something,” a 2014 Peterbilt 389 & 2020 Wilson hopper

3rd: Dru Dickey of Hedrick, Iowa, with “Steady Hustle, a 2012 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson livestock trailer

Working Truck/2007 & Older Combination

1st: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane

2nd: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility

3rd: Kendall Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a 1996 Kenworth W900L & 2022 XL Specialized trailer

Show Class

1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379

2nd: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie,” a 1973 Kenworth W900A

Custom Paint/Bobtail

1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379

2nd: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Night Moves,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

Custom Paint/Combination

1st: Logan Shaw of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900 & 2022 Wilson

2nd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson

3rd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper

Custom Graphics/Bobtail

1st: James Nalin of Marana, Arizona, with “American Patriot,” a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.”, a 2021 Kenworth W900L

3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

Custom Graphics/Combination

1st: Jonathan Alley of Raphine, Virginia, with “Wicked Sensation,” a 2017 International Lonestar & 2019 Great Dane

2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane

3rd: Buzzie Harris of Galena, Illinois, with a 2021 Peterbilt 567 & 2022 Tanker

Polish & Detail/Bobtail

1st: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

2nd: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379

3rd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie,” a 1973 Kenworth W900A

Polish & Detail/Combination

1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility

2nd: Wesley Ward of Maynardville, Tennessee, with “Prayerbilt,” a 2004 Peterbilt 379 & 2014 MAC Flatbed

3rd: Luke Oligschlaeger of Iberia, Missouri, with a 2020 Kenworth W900 & 2020 Great Dane

Interior/OEM Sleeper-Bobtail

1st: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt 389

2nd: Scott Anderson of Clarden, Iowa, with a 1985 Peterbilt 359

3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

Interior/OEM Sleeper-Combination

1st: Kendall Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a 1996 Kenworth W900L & 2022 XL Specialized trailer

2nd: Chad Miller of New Columbia, Pennsylvania, with “Regan,” a 2000 Kenworth W900L & 2020 Great Dane

3rd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson

Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper

1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379

2nd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “One of a Kind,” a 1993 Peterbilt 379

3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane

Interior/Custom Sleeper

1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility

2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane

3rd: Richard Rukstalis of Morton, Illinois, with “Snoopy,” a 2018 Kenworth T680 & 2013 Great Dane

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Theme

1st: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.,” a 2021 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie, a 1973 Kenworth W900A

3rd: Kenny Graber of Partridge, Kansas, with “Low Stress,” a 1996 Kenworth W900L

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Most Unique

1st: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389

2nd: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt

3rd: Gary Walters of Defiance, Ohio, with a 1995 Kenworth W900L

Lights at Night/Bobtail-Overall Presentation

1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379

2nd: Everett Ford of Holland, Michigan, with a 2018 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

Lights at Night/Combination-Theme

1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility

2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane

3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane

Lights at Night/Combination-Most Unique

1st: Douglas Prier of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Nichlaus Strehlow of Milledgeville, Illinois, with “It’s Always Something,” a 2014 Peterbilt & 2020 Wilson Hopper

3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane

Lights at Night/Combination-Overall Presentation

1st: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane

2nd: Logan Shaw of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900 & 2022 Wilson

3rd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper

Best Overall Theme

Winner: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane

Trucker’s Choice

Winner: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane