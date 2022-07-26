2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree attracts more than 45,000 attendees

WALCOTT, Iowa — More than 45,000 people — including truck drivers and their families from 27 states and two Canadian provinces as well as area residents and other travelers — attended this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop. Next year’s Jamboree is set for July 13-15, 2023.
“The Walcott Truckers Jamboree celebrates professional drivers and the important work they do”, said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the Iowa 80 Group. “We thoroughly enjoy hosting this event each year and love seeing everyone come together, make new friends and join in the fun. The trucking community is amazing. From truckers to our vendor and sponsor partners to our staff who help execute this event; we are grateful for everyone who makes this big parking lot party possible.”
In addition to the Super Truck Beauty Contest with nearly 100 entries, the event featured truck light shows and fireworks, the Trucker Olympics, the Trucker’s Best Friend pet contest, a 100th birthday party for a century-old truck, a pork chop cookout, free live concerts and more than 150 exhibitors.
Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, took home Trucker’s Choice and Best Overall Theme honors with his 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane trailer, dubbed “Cowboy of the Road.” This is the second year the Cowboy of the Road won the Trucker’s Choice category. The rig also took first place in the Working Truck category for Company Truck-Combination.
For a complete list of events and winners, see below. To see additional photos and highlights from the event, visit iowa80truckstop.com.
TRUCKER’S BEST FRIEND PET CONTEST WINNERS
Owner Look-A-Like
1st: “Otis” and Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
2nd: “Wrangler” and Eric Goswick of Wisner, Nevada
3rd: “Firefly” and Robert Wall of Richland, Missouri
Best Dressed
1st: “Gater,” owned by Amber Petty
2nd: “Otis,” owned by Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
3rd: “Firefly,” owned by Robert Wall of Richland, Missouri
Best Trick
1st: “Gater,” owned by Amber Petty
2nd: “Otis,” owned by Carmen Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
3rd: “Tinsley,” owned by Al & Kym Hemerson of Ankeny, Iowa
TRUCKER OLYMPICS WINNERS
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Strong Pull-Men:
1st: Jeff Vargas
2nd: Travis Veurick
3rd: James Walin
Strong Pull-Women
1st: Angela Niemann
2nd: Sheilah Sinon
3rd: Christina Bustos
Coffee Relay
1st: Sheilah Sinon & Jeff Vargas
2nd: Tory Noggle & Angela Niemann
3rd: Kyle Weaver & Kendall Weaver
Tire Roll
1st: Chad Miller
2nd: Leon Hochstetler
3rd: Jeff Vargas
Strap Winding
1st: Angela Niemann
2nd: Kendall Weaver
3rd: Dave Schlabach
Water Balloon Toss
1st: Angela Niemann & Tory Noggle
2nd: Kendall Weaver & Kyle Weaver
3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Tire Flip
1st: Kyle Weaver
2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
3rd: Kendall Weaver
Coffee Relay
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler
2nd: Joey Erb & Dave Schlabach
3rd: Kyle Weaver & Kendall Weaver
Tire Roll
1st: Terry Reddy
2nd: Joey Erb
3rd: Chad Miller
Strap Winding
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
2nd: Kyle Weaver
3rd: Leon Hochstetler
Water Balloon Toss
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver & Leon Hochstetler
2nd: Terry Reddy & Lenard Dockter
3rd: Allen Hoslette & Kevin Eush
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Strong Pull-Men
1st: Dave Schlabach
2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
3rd: Mark Winnicki
Strong Pull-Women
1st: Jane Good
2nd: Angela Niemann
3rd: Sheilah Sinon
Coffee Relay
1st: Chad Miller & Leon Hochstetler
2nd: Joey Erb & Dave Schlabach
3rd: Mark Hecter & Mark Winnicki
Tire Roll
1st: Sean Pitts
2nd: Jimmy Miller
3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
Strap Winding
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
2nd: Kenny Graber
3rd: Eli Weaver
SUPER TRUCK BEAUTY CONTEST WINNERS
Working Truck-Cabover:
1st: Dylan Bladders of Parowan, Utah, with “Cliff,” a 1994 Freightliner
2nd: Matt Schleuger of Wesley, Iowa, with “Not Daddy’s Money,” a 1993 Kenworth K100E
Working Truck/Company Truck-Bobtail:
1st: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.,” a 2021 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt
3rd: Everett Ford of Holland, Michigan, with a 2018 Peterbilt 389
Rat Rod:
Winner: Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, with a 1980 Mack Army Truck
Working Truck/Company Truck-Combination:
1st: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road, with a 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane
2nd: Buzzie Harris of Galena, Illinois, with a 2021 Peterbilt 567 and 2022 tanker
3rd: Lyman Fisher of Cortland, Ohio, with “Bad Decisions, a 2015 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Eby Bull Rack
Working Truck/2022-2019 Bobtail Conventional:
1st: Kurtlin Thuet of Joplin, Missouri, with “Noggie,” a 2019 Peterbilt 567
2nd: Sean Roe of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, with “Mrs. Paradise on Earth,” a 2021 Kenworth T680
3rd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Night Moves,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
Working Truck/2018-2012 Bobtail Conventional:
1st: Bret Chastain of Flora, Indiana, with “Voodoo Ranger,” a 2017 Volvo VNL 730
2nd: Terry Young Jr. of Joplin, Missouri, with “Truly Blessed,” a 2015 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Sean Kinney of DeWitt, Iowa, with “Purple Crush,” a 2017 Peterbilt 389
Working Truck/2011-2004 Bobtail Conventional:
1st: Christina Busto of Bernalillo, Minnesota with “Baby Blue,” a 2008 Freightliner Century
2nd: Jerry Turner of Caldwell, Ohio, with a 2006 Peterbilt 379
Working Truck/2003-1998 Bobtail Conventional:
Winner: Terry Littlefield of Rapid City, South Dakota, with a 2001 Kenworth W900L
Working Truck/1997 & Older Bobtail Conventional
1st: Justin Congdon of Davenport, Iowa, with a 1974 Kenworth A model
2nd: Kenneth Liddle of Camanche, Iowa, with a 1985 Peterbilt 359
3rd: Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, with a 1995 Freightliner FLD 120
Working Truck/2022-2017 Combination
1st: Richard Rukstalis of Morton, Illinois, with “Snoopy, a 2018 Kenworth T680 & 2013 Great Dane
2nd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper
3rd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson
Working Truck/2016-2008 Combination
1st: Eddie Telles of La Puente, California, with “Couples Therapy,” a 2015 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Great Dane
2nd: Nicholas Strehlow of Milledgeville, Illinois, with “It’s Always Something,” a 2014 Peterbilt 389 & 2020 Wilson hopper
3rd: Dru Dickey of Hedrick, Iowa, with “Steady Hustle, a 2012 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson livestock trailer
Working Truck/2007 & Older Combination
1st: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane
2nd: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility
3rd: Kendall Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a 1996 Kenworth W900L & 2022 XL Specialized trailer
Show Class
1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379
2nd: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie,” a 1973 Kenworth W900A
Custom Paint/Bobtail
1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379
2nd: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Night Moves,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
Custom Paint/Combination
1st: Logan Shaw of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900 & 2022 Wilson
2nd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson
3rd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper
Custom Graphics/Bobtail
1st: James Nalin of Marana, Arizona, with “American Patriot,” a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.”, a 2021 Kenworth W900L
3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
Custom Graphics/Combination
1st: Jonathan Alley of Raphine, Virginia, with “Wicked Sensation,” a 2017 International Lonestar & 2019 Great Dane
2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane
3rd: Buzzie Harris of Galena, Illinois, with a 2021 Peterbilt 567 & 2022 Tanker
Polish & Detail/Bobtail
1st: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
2nd: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379
3rd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie,” a 1973 Kenworth W900A
Polish & Detail/Combination
1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility
2nd: Wesley Ward of Maynardville, Tennessee, with “Prayerbilt,” a 2004 Peterbilt 379 & 2014 MAC Flatbed
3rd: Luke Oligschlaeger of Iberia, Missouri, with a 2020 Kenworth W900 & 2020 Great Dane
Interior/OEM Sleeper-Bobtail
1st: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt 389
2nd: Scott Anderson of Clarden, Iowa, with a 1985 Peterbilt 359
3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
Interior/OEM Sleeper-Combination
1st: Kendall Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a 1996 Kenworth W900L & 2022 XL Specialized trailer
2nd: Chad Miller of New Columbia, Pennsylvania, with “Regan,” a 2000 Kenworth W900L & 2020 Great Dane
3rd: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Wilson
Interior/OEM Conversion Sleeper
1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379
2nd: Ron Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “One of a Kind,” a 1993 Peterbilt 379
3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane
Interior/Custom Sleeper
1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility
2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane
3rd: Richard Rukstalis of Morton, Illinois, with “Snoopy,” a 2018 Kenworth T680 & 2013 Great Dane
Lights at Night/Bobtail-Theme
1st: Eva Knelsen of Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, with “Ken Worth Jr.,” a 2021 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with “Cherry Pie, a 1973 Kenworth W900A
3rd: Kenny Graber of Partridge, Kansas, with “Low Stress,” a 1996 Kenworth W900L
Lights at Night/Bobtail-Most Unique
1st: Conrad Shada of Anamosa, Iowa, with “Class of the Past,” a 2020 Peterbilt 389
2nd: Kelly Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida, with “Jokes on You,” a 2022 Peterbilt
3rd: Gary Walters of Defiance, Ohio, with a 1995 Kenworth W900L
Lights at Night/Bobtail-Overall Presentation
1st: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with “Low Life,” a 1996 Peterbilt 379
2nd: Everett Ford of Holland, Michigan, with a 2018 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with “Roll of the Dice,” a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
Lights at Night/Combination-Theme
1st: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with “The Goose,” a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility
2nd: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane
3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane
Lights at Night/Combination-Most Unique
1st: Douglas Prier of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Nichlaus Strehlow of Milledgeville, Illinois, with “It’s Always Something,” a 2014 Peterbilt & 2020 Wilson Hopper
3rd: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane
Lights at Night/Combination-Overall Presentation
1st: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with “Semper Fi,” a 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane
2nd: Logan Shaw of Dyersville, Iowa, with a 2022 Kenworth W900 & 2022 Wilson
3rd: Tim Alambar of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, with “Night Train,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2023 Timpte hopper
Best Overall Theme
Winner: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane
Trucker’s Choice
Winner: Marcel Pontbriand of Pahrump, Nevada, with “Cowboy of the Road,” a 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane
