Black History Month leaders: Driver Herbert Holmes believes in giving 110% to his career

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry. Herbert Holmes, a driver for Dayton, Ohio-based MTS, is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month Leaders who are helping to move America forward every day.

Holmes first started driving in 1999 after coming across an ad for trucking in the Sunday paper.

“Having the freedom on the open road, seeing different things, going different places, meeting new people,” are just some of the reasons why he says he loves trucking. Holmes also enjoys being able to travel and get paid for it as part of his job.

During his work week, depending on what needs to be delivered, Holmes usually drives to the Cleveland, Ohio, area as well as Louisville, Kentucky. While on the road, he says, he is committed to safety.

He always stays alert and drives defensively.

When asked what he’d say to those who is considering joining the trucking industry, Holmes said, “It’s a great career,” and spoke about the opportunities trucking can provide for an individual and his or her family. After learning more about the industry and what the day-to-day job of a truck driver looks like, he recommends that new drivers “jump in wholeheartedly” and “give it 110%.”

Holmes also discussed the truck driver shortage and the need for more Black drivers — including Black female drivers — and mentioned the need for more recruitment at Black high schools and colleges.

“A lot of young Black people don’t know about the (trucking) industry. There’s trucking jobs all over,” he said.