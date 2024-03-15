BlackHawk to headline Walcott Truckers Jamboree concert series

WALCOTT, IOWA — Iowa 80 Truckstop says that BlackHawk will be this year’s Friday night headliner for the 45th Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is a summer event featuring an antique truck display, a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Iowa Porkchop cook out, exhibits, fireworks and more.

This year’s event will be held from July 11-13 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop at exit 284 in Walcott, Iowa. Admission and concerts are free.

“We look forward to celebrating America’s truckers and the work they do each day to keep this country rolling,” saidHeather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing at Iowa 80. “We’re thrilled to welcome BlackHawk to the Iowa 80 Truckstop this year.”

BlackHawk is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 12

Some of BlackHawk’s biggest hits include “I’m Not Strong Enough to Say No,” “Goodbye Says It All” and “Every Once In a While.”

Also performing on the main stage will be Royale Lynn, Shane Profitt, Matt Stell and the Dani Lynn Howe Band.

Complete concert dates and times can be found at www.truckersjamboree.com

Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.