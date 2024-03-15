TheTrucker.com
BlackHawk to headline Walcott Truckers Jamboree concert series

By John Worthen -
Country group BlackHawk will headline the concert series at the 2024 Walcott Truckers Jamboree. (Courtesy: BlackHawk)

WALCOTT, IOWA — Iowa 80 Truckstop says that BlackHawk will be this year’s Friday night headliner for the 45th Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is a summer event featuring an antique truck display, a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Iowa Porkchop cook out, exhibits, fireworks and more.

This year’s event will be held from July 11-13 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop at exit 284 in Walcott, Iowa. Admission and concerts are free.

“We look forward to celebrating America’s truckers and the work they do each day to keep this country rolling,” saidHeather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing at Iowa 80. “We’re thrilled to welcome BlackHawk to the Iowa 80 Truckstop this year.”

BlackHawk is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 12

Some of BlackHawk’s biggest hits include “I’m Not Strong Enough to Say No,” “Goodbye Says It All” and “Every Once In a While.”

Also performing on the main stage will be Royale Lynn, Shane Profitt, Matt Stell and the Dani Lynn Howe Band.

Complete concert dates and times can be found at www.truckersjamboree.com

Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

