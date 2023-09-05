Denny’s offering $6 breakfast special to truck drivers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — In observance of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which begins Sept. 10, Denny’s locations inside travel centers are offering truck drivers 50% off of a breakfast meal.

The special is in partnership with Motel 6, according to a news release.

Dubbed the Motel $6 Meal Deal Trucker Breakfast, the meal includes an Original Grand Slam meal consisting of two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs — all for $6.

The special will be available until the end of September.

“We are delighted to team up with Denny’s, another trusted roadside brand across the United States, to extend our support for our nation’s truck drivers,” said Julie Arrowsmith, president and interim CEO of G6 Hospitality. “Both Motel 6 and Denny’s are here to ensure all truckers are fueled and ready to hit the road no matter the distance, so, next time they’re traveling, they can stop into Denny’s and reward themselves for that hard work with a $6 Grand Slam Trucker Breakfast Deal.”

How to Redeem

Truckers can join My6, the free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6, to get a downloadable coupon in the My6 trucker marketplace on the app.

To become a My6 member and receive 6% off stays at all 1,400 Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations year-round, as well as hundreds of added benefits, download the free app on iOS and Android.