Drivers can receive lifetime discount on healthy 90-second meals

AUSTIN, Texas — Proper Good, a company that specializes in easy-to-prepare prepackaged meal options, is offering a lifelong 20% discount plus free shipping for all truck drivers.

Founded just last year, Proper Good has a goal of providing healthy meals that can easily travel along on the road, with no refrigeration needed, and is ready to eat in just 90 seconds.

Currently 11 different soups are available, all made with healthy ingredients and no added sugar or chemical preservatives; the company has plans to roll out full meals soon.

Drivers can build customized 6- or 12-packs of soup, choosing from varieties such as Sweet Red Pepper and Meatballs, Southwest Chili, Chicken & Mushroom, Meatball Minestrone, Chicken Noodle, Quinoa and Brown Rice Blend, Broccoli Cheddar, Beef Bone Broth, Chicken Bone Broth, Butternut Squash and Spiced Pumpkin. There’s also a prepackaged seasoning blend for those who like a little spice.

In addition, there are premade soup packs designed to suit various dietary needs and preferences, including keto, gluten free and dairy free.

The decision to offer a special discount — plus free shipping — just for drivers was made after the company received feedback from drivers who were using Proper Good soup packs to help them lose weight and stay healthy on the road.

In addition to one-time purchase packs, Proper Good offers four subscribe-and-save delivery options, ranging from once weekly to once every six weeks. For more information, visit eatpropergood.com/drivers.