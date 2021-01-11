Drivers challenged to ‘steer’ their way to better health in newest Fit to Pass competition

ATLANTA — There’s no doubt truck drivers know a thing or two about steering a big rig, but what about “steering” their way to better health? “Steering Your Way to Better Health,” the newest Fit to Pass fitness challenge is designed to help professional drivers do just that by testing drivers’ strength and conditioning.

From Jan. 11 to Feb. 20, drivers can compete in the virtual online challenge by performing as many squats as they can in one, uninterrupted set. There are separate divisions for men and women, and prizes will be awarded to the Top 3 finishers in each division. There is no cost or purchase required to enter.

For more information or to register for the contest, visit www.fittopass.com/steering. To verify their performance, truckers should submit video clips to The Trucker at www.thetrucker.com/steeringtobetterhealth.

Prizes to the top three finishers in each of the men’s and women’s divisions include:

First Place

A set of Michelin X Line Energy Z Steering Axle Tires;

A set of Alcoa Lightweight Champion Wheels; and

A Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker.

Second Place

A $250 Visa gift card;

A Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker;

A Michelin water bottle; and

A Fit to Pass hat.

Third Place

A Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch;

A Team Run Smart hat; and

A Team Run Smart key chain.

To help improve their overall conditioning and train for the contest, drivers can visit the Fit to Pass website and access a free copy of Bob Perry “The Trucker Trainer’s” training manual.

Fit to Pass is a year-round coaching program, but for the 90 days prior to a driver’s DOT recertification exam, the program intensifies to help them pass the exam. Fit to Pass benefits both drivers and employers by:

Keeping drivers on the road.

Helping retain experienced, skilled drivers.

Saving on hiring and training new drivers.

Reducing driver sick days.

Increasing overall productivity.

“The CDL driver lifestyle can be hard on drivers’ health, and if a driver is in jeopardy of losing his or her card, that can be devastating to them and their families, said Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr. “Fit to Pass was designed to improve driver health and wellness, help them pass the DOT re-certification exam and protect their livelihoods.”

Fit to Pass is sponsored by Transflo, Michelin, Alcoa Wheels, TheTrucker.com, Minute Clinic, SleepCharge, The Big Rig Mattress, Fahrenheit and Team Run Smart.