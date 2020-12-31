Fleet Advantage donations support local women’s shelter, provide holiday gifts for children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kids Around the Corner, a foundation created by Fleet Advantage in 2014 to support the needs of communities where Fleet Advantage employees and clients live and work, donated $15,000 to Women In Distress of Broward County Inc., as well as $5,200 to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Assistance for victims of domestic violence

Women In Distress of Broward County is the county’s only state-certified and nationally accredited domestic violence center.

“Contributing to the mission of Women In Distress is important since it offers us the chance to play a role in a cause that is focused on helping people and families,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “As a company that is focused on family, we feel it is necessary to contribute to the mission of Women In Distress so that they can continue to help so many in need.”

With support from both the public and private sectors, last fiscal year Women In Distress provided more than 29,486 safe emergency shelter nights to 548 survivors, offering food, clothing, safety planning, counseling and therapy, pet assistance, and shelter. Nearly 60% of the survivors served in the emergency shelter were children ranging in ages from newborns to teens.

According to Women In Distress, in the State of Florida, Broward County has one of the largest numbers of domestic violence offenses; according to the 2019 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Report, there were 5,634 cases of domestic violence in Broward County. Access to safe shelter and confidential supportive services are essential for survivors to begin the process of healing. When survivors of domestic violence are no longer safe in their own home, they turn to Women In Distress for safety.

Funding provided by Kids Around the Corner will support innovative supportive services designed to meet the growing and changing need for services in the local community, including shelter, advocacy and support, therapy, family services, legal services, economic empowerment, crisis intervention, child welfare services and financial assistance.

Christmas gifts for families in need

Donations from Kids Around the Corner also went to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree program of Fort Lauderdale in collaboration with Walmart. Each year, The Salvation Army and Walmart collaborate to provide gifts for children in need around the country. Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than 1 million children and families in need each year.

“Contributing to The Angel Tree Program has allowed us to influence the lives of local children and families this holiday season,” Flynn said. “The mission of our Kids Around the Corner foundation is to impact communities in areas where our customers and employees live and work.”

Through the Kids Around the Corner donation, The Angel Tree program of Fort Lauderdale was able to fulfill the remaining gift requests of children in need that had not been fulfilled from their local Walmart angel tree, as well as the requests of about 74 additional children whose names did not make it onto the tree due to last-minute submissions.