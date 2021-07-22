TheTrucker.com
Trucking Life

‘Holy moly!’: Dennis Bramblett wins 2022 Volvo in Landstar’s All-Star Truck Giveaway

By The Trucker News Staff -
‘Holy moly!’: Dennis Bramblett wins 2022 Volvo in Landstar’s All-Star Truck Giveaway
As the winner of Landstar’s 2021 All-Star Truck Giveaway, Dennis Bramblett, an owner-operator leased to Landstar, will receive a 2022 Volvo VNL64T. (Courtesy: Landstar)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. has named owner-operator Dennis Bramblett of Hannibal, Missouri, as the winner of the 2021 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway. He will receive a brand-new 2022 Volvo VNL64T truck.

Bramblett was one of four Landstar business capacity owner (BCO) finalists in this year’s giveaway. Finalists were randomly drawn from a pool of more than 1,000 drivers that have achieved 1, 2 or 3 million safe driving miles or have earned Landstar’s Roadstar designation. Roadstars are recognized as the “best of the best” based on their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

The winner was determined during a virtual event July 13. Each of the four finalists selected one of four boxes, one of which contained a winning notification. Bramblett was the last to select a box — and that final box turned out to the winner.

Dennis Bramblett
“Holy moly!” was Dennis Bramblett’s reaction to winning a new Volvo truck from Landstar System Inc. (Courtesy: Landstar via Facebook)

“Holy moly!” exclaimed a shocked Bramblett when he realized he’d won. The prize is a dark garnet red metallic Volvo VNL64T that features a 455-horsepower Volvo D13 engine, a Volvo 12-speed I-Shift transmission and the Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0 collision-avoidance system.

“I appreciate Landstar a lot,” Bramblett said. “Since I leased on, I’ve not once been tempted to look for another company. And now I have a new truck that’s paid for!”

Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. Bramblett leased to Landstar in 2006 and was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 2017.

“Congratulations to Dennis Bramblett. Awarding a Landstar BCO with a new truck is an honor we look forward to every year,” said Jim Gattoni, president and CEO of Landstar. “We thank all of our Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstars for their skills and their service excellence. It is our privilege to give away such a life-changing award.”

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE