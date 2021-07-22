‘Holy moly!’: Dennis Bramblett wins 2022 Volvo in Landstar’s All-Star Truck Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. has named owner-operator Dennis Bramblett of Hannibal, Missouri, as the winner of the 2021 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway. He will receive a brand-new 2022 Volvo VNL64T truck.

Bramblett was one of four Landstar business capacity owner (BCO) finalists in this year’s giveaway. Finalists were randomly drawn from a pool of more than 1,000 drivers that have achieved 1, 2 or 3 million safe driving miles or have earned Landstar’s Roadstar designation. Roadstars are recognized as the “best of the best” based on their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

The winner was determined during a virtual event July 13. Each of the four finalists selected one of four boxes, one of which contained a winning notification. Bramblett was the last to select a box — and that final box turned out to the winner.

“Holy moly!” exclaimed a shocked Bramblett when he realized he’d won. The prize is a dark garnet red metallic Volvo VNL64T that features a 455-horsepower Volvo D13 engine, a Volvo 12-speed I-Shift transmission and the Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0 collision-avoidance system.

“I appreciate Landstar a lot,” Bramblett said. “Since I leased on, I’ve not once been tempted to look for another company. And now I have a new truck that’s paid for!”

Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. Bramblett leased to Landstar in 2006 and was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 2017.

“Congratulations to Dennis Bramblett. Awarding a Landstar BCO with a new truck is an honor we look forward to every year,” said Jim Gattoni, president and CEO of Landstar. “We thank all of our Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstars for their skills and their service excellence. It is our privilege to give away such a life-changing award.”