Mack debuts Anthem featuring 2021 ‘NASCAR Salutes’ wrap to honor military heroes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Mack Anthem model featuring a custom-designed military-themed wrap recently debuted as part of the 2021 edition of “NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola.”

The annual NASCAR Salutes campaign expresses gratitude and respect for the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces and their families, and honors those who died defending freedom. A video reveal of the anthem wrapped in the custom 2021 design can be viewed on Mack Trucks’ social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

“It’s an honor for Mack to once again be a part of NASCAR’s recognition of military heroes and their families,” said John Walsh, vice president of marketing for Mack Trucks. “This year’s custom design is made even more special by the fact that it was chosen by NASCAR and Mack fans through a social media vote.”

The winning design, featuring the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, captured 46% of the more than 3,300 votes.

This is the fourth consecutive year Mack has wrapped one of NASCAR’s 10 Anthem models in support of NASCAR Salutes, and the second consecutive year that Mack and NASCAR fans had the opportunity to choose the final wrap design.

“NASCAR Salutes unites the industry to honor those who serve our country, along with their families and communities,” said Michelle Byron, vice president of partnership marketing at NASCAR. “NASCAR and Mack Trucks share a mutual appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces, and the custom-designed Mack Anthem is a great rolling tribute everywhere NASCAR goes.”

The 2021 NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola began the first weekend in May at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and continues through Memorial Day weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Mack Trucks provides a fleet of 10 custom-designed Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper models to meet the challenges of the NASCAR schedule. NASCAR’s Mack Anthem models travel thousands of miles across the U.S. throughout the 36-race, 10-month long season, delivering critical technology and equipment to race locations.