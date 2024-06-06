Nebraska Trucking Association’s truck driving championship winners announced

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) recently hosted its annual Nebraska Truck Driving Championships (NTDC), which featured professional drivers showcasing their talents in and outside of their trucks.
The NTDC is a qualifying event for the National Truck Driving Champions.
The competition begins with a written exam, a pre-trip inspection, an oral interview with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and is concluded after a driving course, according to a news release.
The driving course is designed fresh for each championship. It includes six challenges that drivers may face on the road, testing their abilities.
In the final activity, the team award is given to the team with the highest overall average score.
This year’s competitors included 32 rookies, a record-setting 13 women, along with returning veterans, totaling 98 drivers and 10 truck classes.
The 2024 Grand Champion and Professional Excellence awards went to Eric Stein of Werner Enterprises.
The Rookie of the Year is Todd Gimpel of FedEx Freight.
There were three special awards given out. These are named in honor of people who made a difference in Nebraska trucking over the years.
The Bucky Buchholtz Top Driver Award was given to Rob Jensen from Fremont Contract Carriers.
Bucky Buchholtz was a Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) trooper and member of the championship committee. The award goes to the driver who achieved the highest score on the driving score.
“The NSP is a highly respected partner of the NTA,” the news release states. “NSP Carrier Enforcement Troopers are integral to the success of the NTDC), where the Bucky Buchholtz Top Driver Award plays a significant role. Named after a notable NSP Trooper and dedicated member of the championship committee, the award honors the driver who achieves the highest score on the driving course.
Kurt Everett, a respected member of the championship committee, is commemorated through the Kurt Everett Vehicle Condition Award, which honors the driver with the top pre-trip inspection score. The Kurt Everett Vehicle Condition Award was given to Eric Stein from Werner Enterprises.
The Jerry Wessel Award was given to Rob Jensen of Fremont Contract Carriers. The Jerry Wessel Award is named after the esteemed long-time NTDC committee leader and is awarded to drivers who have either competed or volunteered at the championships for a minimum of five years and have exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, industry knowledge and conduct.
The top performer in each category progresses to a national contest.
Nine category champions will participate in the American Trucking Association’s National Truck Driving Championships Aug. 21-24 in Indianapolis.
Additionally, the top contender in the mixer truck division will move on to the 18th annual National Mixer Driver Championship scheduled for Oct. 10-14.
2024 NTDC Class Winners
Straight Class
1st Christina Gaines, FedEx Express
2nd Sam Wilson, XPO Logistics
3rd Steven Hayes, Grand Island Express
Three-Axle Class
1st Eric Stein, Werner Enterprises
2nd Jeffery Reed, Old Dominion Freight Line
3rd Joseph Bush, ABF Freight Systems
Four-Axle Class
1st Garet Poland, Walmart Transportation
2nd Izet Kantarevic, Werner Enterprises
3rd James Dotson, FedEx Freight
Five-Axle Class
1st Chauncy Hunter, Greater Omaha Express
2nd Justine September Baldwin, FedEx Ground
3rd Paul Johnson, Old Dominion Freight Line
Five-Axle Sleeper Class
1st David Strandring, Hill Brothers Transportation
2nd John Putney, Greater Omaha Express
3rd Tim Dean, Werner Enterprises
Tank Truck Class
1st Mark Cole, Old Dominion Freight Line
2nd Ray Peterson, Wynne Transport Services
3rd Philip DeLauder, Werner Enterprises
Flatbed Class
1st Guy Courtney, Crete Carrier Corporation
2nd Larry Derr, Werner Enterprises
3rd Tommy Inzauro Lyman, Richey Corporation
Twin-Trailers Class
1st Todd Gimpel, FedEx Freight
2nd Dave Podelco, ABF Freight Systems
3rd Chris Dotson, FedEx Freight
Mixer Truck Class
1st Linda Pawlenty, Ready Mixed Concrete Co.
2nd Jacob Freiderich Lyman, Richy Corporation
3rd Greg Burroughs, Ready Mixed Concrete Co.
Step Van Class
1st Rob Jensen, Fremont Contract Carriers
2nd Theresea Trively, FedEx Freight
3rd Andy Wire, XPO Logistics
Team Winners
1st Werner Enterprises
2nd Greater Omaha Express
3rd Fremont Contract Carriers
