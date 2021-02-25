Penske Logistics announces 2020 ‘wall of fame’ inductees

READING, Pa. — Penske Logistics this month announced the carrier’s Class of 2020 Driver Wall of Fame inductees, as well as members of the Platinum, Gold and Silver classes, as part of the company’s Premier Driver Recognition Program. The program is open to professional Penske drivers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Premier Driver Recognition Program has four levels to honor consecutive safe driving without an accident: Diamond (20 years), Platinum (15 years), Gold (10 years) and Silver (5 years).

All 18 members of the 2020 Driver Wall of Fame are Diamond Class members. This is the fourth Driver Wall of Fame class. There are now 68 all-time members on display at Penske’s global headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Penske Logistics 2020 Driver Wall of Fame inductees include:

Perry Bastian, Pennsylvania;

Kevin Baty, Michigan;

Esequiel Carmona, Texas;

Saturnino Garcia, California;

Gabriel Gurrola, Texas;

Ronald Hayduke, Tennessee;

David Hertzberg, Michigan;

Randolph Jezewski, Michigan;

Joseph Kilgo, Ohio;

Ricky Kiper, Kansas;

Robert Morgan, Maryland;

Robert Morris, Ohio;

James Reda, Michigan;

Donald Reinert, Michigan;

Gregory Sabo, Michigan;

Chris Secord, Ontario, Canada;

Roland Simpson, Michigan; and

Mark Willoughby, Michigan.

A total of 615 drivers were recognized in Penske’s 2020 Platinum, Gold and Silver classes; 19 drivers achieved Platinum status, 62 reached Gold level and 534 were recognized for achieving Silver status.

“We are very proud to welcome all four classes of our Premier Driver Recognition Program,” said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. While the Diamond Class is especially impressive, our Platinum, Gold and Silver classes have also achieved stellar status in their professional truck driving careers. Their continued dedication to servicing our customers safely and professionally is the benchmark for all drivers across our industry.”