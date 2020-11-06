Pilot honors U.S. military with Wreaths Across America fundraiser, free breakfast for vets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In recognition of those who served in the military, through the end of the year, Pilot Co. is holding an in-store round-up fundraiser benefiting Wreaths Across America. The funds will support Wreaths Across America’s goal to place more than 2.2 million wreaths in all 50 states to remember and honor fallen soldiers during the holidays.

In addition, to celebrate Veterans Day, from Nov. 9-15 the company will offer all veterans a free breakfast, valid at participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers. U.S. military veterans can use the Pilot Flying J app to order a free coffee (any size) and one free breakfast offering, such as the French toast sausage, egg and cheese sandwich from any participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J travel center.

“The holiday season is a special time to remember and recognize veterans for their sacrifice,” said James A. Haslam II, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of Pilot Co. “On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we sincerely thank the men and women who’ve selflessly served our country. We appreciate Wreaths Across America’s mission of remember, honor and teach and invite our guests to partner with us in support of their goal to lay a wreath on every hero’s grave.”

Now through Dec. 31, guests visiting any of the 750 company-operated stores in the U.S., including participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers and One9 Fuel Network stores, can opt to round up qualifying purchases to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Wreaths Across America. In remembrance of the company’s hometown heroes, Pilot Co. plans to donate $20,000 and contribute $20,000 from the round-up campaign to support the Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“It is partners like Pilot Co. that continue to step up and amaze us with their generosity, not just with the financial support of sponsoring wreaths, but in their commitment to the veterans in the industry and in their communities that deserve recognition,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “This new round-up program is beyond anything we could have expected or hoped for, and we are grateful to Pilot Co. and all the professional drivers and carriers that help us move the mission.”

Pilot Co.’s support of Wreaths Across America also includes helping to fuel the organization’s traveling mobile education exhibit that visits cities across the U.S. The exhibit offers free public tours at several locations throughout the year. Last month, the exhibit made a tour stop at the Pilot Travel Center in Mebane, North Carolina.