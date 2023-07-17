Trucker Path begins annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes

PHOENIX — Trucker Path is sponsoring its second annual National Truck Driver Appreciation (NTDA) Sweepstakes.

The NTDA Sweepstakes will hold weekly drawings for four weeks, revealing the grand prize winner on Sept. 13 during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, according to a news release.

“The National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes enables active U.S. truck drivers to register to win valuable prizes that cater to their everyday wants and needs,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “This unique program gives key sponsors the opportunity to show their appreciation for the hard work, dedication and contributions of all U.S. commercial truck drivers, who represent a critical part of the supply chain delivering goods that all U.S. citizens depend on.”

The NTDA Sweepstakes is open for registration beginning July 17 for active U.S. truck drivers with a valid commercial driver’s license.

Drawings will be held weekly from July 26 through Aug. 16.

The sweepstakes ends on Aug. 27.

“Trucker Path is pleased to join with The Trucker Media Group, Sheetz, Motel 6 and Exxon and Mobil stations to honor and thank truck drivers for the work they do every day,” Oliver said. “This year we decided to extend the sweepstakes period to reach more drivers and build excitement for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

A licensed third-party sweepstakes company will randomly select winners for weekly and grand prizes. The weekly prizes include $500 in Sheetz fuel cards and five free nights at any Motel 6 in the U.S. The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 in Sheetz fuel cards, 30 free nights at any Motel 6 in the U.S., and $500 in Exxon and Mobil station fuel cards.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from Sept. 10-16. The annual celebration recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

Truckers interested in entering the 2023 NTDA Sweepstakes can click here.

