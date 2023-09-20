Trucker earns TCA Highway Angel wings for helping save injured motorcyclist

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Patrick ‘Pat’ Grant of Troy, New York, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) for stopping to help a severely injured motorcyclist who crashed and was bleeding out.

Grant drives for J.B. Hunt Trucking out of Lowell, Arkansas.

On July 2, 2023, at about 1 a.m., Grant was driving north on the NY State Thruway in Coxsackie, New York, when a motorcyclist passed him. Grant, who backed off to allow the motorcyclist extra space, then watched as the same motorcyclist hit a guardrail and was thrown off his motorcycle. As Grant approached, he saw the motorcycle in the left lane and the biker lying in the breakdown lane. Grant immediately jumped into action by blocking traffic and calling 911.

“I saw that he was in really, really bad shape,” Grant said. “Basically, his arm was twisted up—a big bone was sticking out of his arm. I pretty much got that bleeding stopped, then I looked at the leg; his foot was inside his shoe, just hanging off by the Achilles tendon.”

Thinking quickly about the resources he had available, Grant ran to his truck to grab two phone-charging cords; he then used them as tourniquets for the cyclist’s arm and leg to help stop the bleeding until the paramedics arrived. When first repsonders arrived at the scene, they told Grant the motorcyclist would have likely bled out without his quick thinking.

“I was just trying to do what I could for this gentleman,” Grant said.

To nominate a deserving driver for recognition as a TCA Highway Angel, click here.