Women in Trucking Association names August Member of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Vontyna Durham as its August 2023 Member of the Month.

Durham is the founder and president of Xcelente Trucking and Logistics Training Services in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Following in the footsteps of her cousin and fiercely determined to dominate a male-populated industry, Durham attended trucking school and obtained her CDL,” a news release stated. “She was the only woman in her class at the time, as women were not widely accepted in these professions, but she knew she could do it like the guys — if not better.”

Now, with more than 18 years of driving under her belt, Durham is the first woman in the state of Tennessee to establish a CDL apprenticeship program specifically developed for women, youth and justice-involved individuals.

“I’m a game changer, and I focus on making a difference and changing lives,” Durham said. “My goal is to show people that whether you have been homeless or have been incarcerated, you can still have a rewarding career. You could say I’m like the underground mother of the trucking industry.”

Durham has also sparked development of the first-ever youth trucking dispatcher and CDL program, available to individuals between the ages of 16 and 24.

In 2022, Durham received the Leaders and Legends award by the City of Memphis for these efforts.

She is also a member of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program.

“If you’re determined and you’ve decided this career path is what you want to do, just go for it,” Durham said. “Set yourself up for success, stay focused and accomplish your goals.”