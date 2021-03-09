XPO honors drivers for achieving more than 3 million safe miles

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics Inc., a global provider of supply chain solutions, announced that another 10 XPO less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers surpassed 3 million accident-free miles in the last six months of 2020.

The following drivers received the honor: Vincent Black of Georgia; Ronald Boring of Tennessee; Craig Boyd of Tennessee; Joe Caliri of Ohio; Marty Collier of Arkansas; Charles Dangerfield of Virginia; Samuel Gleason of Pennsylvania; Dale Pritchett of Texas; Lee Redfearn of Carolina; and Michael Stirewalt of North Carolina.

“We’re extremely proud of our entire LTL team and their commitment to our safety culture,” said Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics. “The high caliber of our drivers and our investments in technology are ensuring that every mile driven for our customers is as productive as possible. We congratulate all of our million-milers for being among the best of the best.”

An additional 16 XPO drivers reached 2 million accident-free miles and 125 drivers reached 1 million accident-free miles in the same period, bringing the annual number of honorees to a record 230 drivers for 2020. All are employed by the company’s North American LTL unit.

These drivers collectively drove 290 million miles without an accident — that’s equivalent to 11,646 times around the world, 583 trips to the moon and back, and three trips to the sun.

XPO tracks accident-free miles in its LTL network as part of the company’s comprehensive safety program, Road to Zero. On average, it takes approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve one million miles without an accident.

XPO is a North American provider of LTL transportation, with a national network of 290 service centers and approximately 12,000 professional drivers.