Trucking Cares: Play-Doh drive to benefit Dallas hospital

Good ideas seem to always survive the test of time, even in the midst of a pandemic.

While planning for the 2019 McLeod Software Users Conference in Denver, Hoekstra Transportation Director of Administration and TCA’s Communications & Image Committee Chair Lori Teders had an idea — a way to benefit children and give the trucking industry a “shot” in the public relations arm.

After a connection was made between Children’s Health/Children’s Medical Center and McLeod Software’s Director of Special Events Mark Stephens, a partnership was molded.

“This year at our annual User Conference in Grapevine, Texas, we and hundreds of our customers from the trucking industry, will try and lend a hand to UT Southwestern Children’s Health hospital by collecting donated items and contributions for in-patient children who are receiving treatment at the Center,” shared Stephens. “Items such as Play-Doh, coloring books, crayons, among others are a few of the items requested by Children’s Health.”

Teders agreed.

“It’s so simple to pack something you’re going to leave behind after the conference. The great thing is that we as an industry can make such a positive impact. We need to highlight the positive things about our industry,” she explained, adding that contributing locally to a cause is just one of the ways to accomplish this.

Children’s Health is one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric health care providers in the country and is the leading pediatric health system in North Texas. They are a leader in life-changing treatments, innovative technology, and ground-breaking pediatric research.

“Children’s Health proudly serves nearly 300,000 patients annually,” shared Kendall Rowden, Development officer for Corporate Partnerships for the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

“We are grateful to our friends at Hoekstra Transportation and McLeod Software for their tremendous efforts in coordinating this large-scale Play-Doh donation drive. Our Child Life team uses Play-Doh for many purposes, including therapeutic play, stress relief, helping patients communicate through sculpting, and recreational play and crafts,” Rowden continued. “Generous donations like this help us as we continue to make life better for children.”

Interested in making a donation? Visit the registration desk at the McLeod Users Conference, scheduled for September 12-15 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas.