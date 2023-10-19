6 students, bus driver hospitalized after crash with big rig in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Six Southwest ISD students and their bus driver were sent to the hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 18, after a crash with an 18-wheeler in San Antonio.

The wreck happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Loop 1604 and U.S. 90, according to authorities.

The bus carried 20 students at the time of the collision.

“We understand the concern and anxiety that an incident like this can cause, and we want to assure you that our school district is working closely with the authorities to investigate the cause of the accident,” school district officials said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to ensure that all appropriate safety measures and protocols are in place to protect our students while in our care.”

San Antonio police reported that the truck driver admitted to running a red light. Information on whether he is being charged was not immediately available.

Dash camera footage provided by KENS5.com shows the bus making a left turn at a four-way stoplight; however, the bus is soon obscured by a vehicle in front of the car whose dash cam captured the footage. The next frame of the video shows an 18-wheeler tanker leaving the roadway with a trail of dust and debris behind it.

As the cars move through the intersection, the damaged bus, whose front end was completely destroyed, is clearly visible.

All of those hospitalized are expected to recover.