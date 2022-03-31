Blue lights on big rig a no-no in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — As part of their #WednesdayWisdom Facebook series, the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) on Wednesday called out a truck driver for having blue lights installed on the back of their rig.
“Blue and flashing lights are prohibited on non-police vehicles in Wisconsin,” the post states.
“Headlights can be white or amber. Taillights must be red. A vehicle must have at least two headlights and not more than two fog lights and spotlights.”
The post received hundreds of comments.
Mark Hughes wrote: “How about enjoy a rig with some cool lights…and not harming a soul. To many complainers in this world…SMH.”
Bruce Cooper wrote: “Definitely need to outlaw the strip lights and make it a law to know how to adjust fog and head lights.”
“What a great job on protecting us from the harmful color of light,” Steven Ward wrote. “These laws are about as useless as tint laws. Just a money grab is all.”
The WSP included these links with text of the state’s laws that govern vehicle lighting.
