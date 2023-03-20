Shell Rotella steps up to the plate for St. Christopher Fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shell Rotella has teamed up with the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) through an online auction for a customized, Louisville Slugger baseball bat, signed by the legendary Hall of Fame Shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

The auction will run from 12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 21 through 11:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 5, with all proceeds going to St. Christopher Fund, according to a news release.

The bat will also be displayed at the Mid-America Truck Show from March 30 through April 1 in the Shell Rotella booth.

The St. Christopher Fund mission is to help aid over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury inhibits them from working.

“We are proud to be building a program of engaging activities throughout 2023 with the St. Christopher Fund to support hard-working truck drivers across the U.S.,” Annie Peter, Shell Rotella brand manager, said. “It is important for us to support this tremendous trucking community through a charity that understands the trucking industry and can give back during times of need in an impactful way.”

Supporters are encouraged to head to the auction’s landing page for a chance to swing big for a great cause. The winner of the auction will be announced on the Shell Rotella social media channels on April 6 and will receive the autographed bat with a premium display case and wall mount.

“Collaborating with an organization with deep roots in the trucking community like Shell Rotella presents natural synergies of unwavering support and action for truck drivers and their families,” Shannon Currier, SCF director of philanthropy, said.