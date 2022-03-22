TCA’s fourth Annual Truckload Strong fundraiser generates more than $115,000

LAS VEGAS — More than 300 truckload industry professionals and their guests gathered Monday at the premier Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas to raise more than $115,000 during the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) convention.
“Thanks to the generosity of host Daimler Truck, all proceeds raised will help support and elevate TCA’s major initiatives and programs, including its Truckload Strong campaign,” a TCA news release stated.
During the event, bowlers and non-bowlers alike, had the opportunity to strike up conversations with other industry professionals, split their night between bowling and entertainment, and were encouraged to spare a moment to fuel the future of truckload.
The three-hour event featured a DJ spinning chart-topping hits requested by attendees, numerous food stations, a fun photo booth, cigar rolling station, and more.
Monies were raised via lane sponsorships, individual ticket sales, commemorative flashing neon LED tumblers, and general donations.
