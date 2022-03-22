TheTrucker.com
The Nation

TCA’s fourth Annual Truckload Strong fundraiser generates more than $115,000

By The Trucker News Staff -
TCA’s fourth Annual Truckload Strong fundraiser generates more than $115,000
An Elvis impersonator strikes a pose at the Truckload Carriers Association's (TCA) Las Vegas convention this week. (Courtesy: TCA)

LAS VEGAS — More than 300 truckload industry professionals and their guests gathered Monday at the premier Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas to raise more than $115,000 during the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) convention.

“Thanks to the generosity of host Daimler Truck, all proceeds raised will help support and elevate TCA’s major initiatives and programs, including its Truckload Strong campaign,” a TCA news release stated. 

During the event, bowlers and non-bowlers alike, had the opportunity to strike up conversations with other industry professionals, split their night between bowling and entertainment, and were encouraged to spare a moment to fuel the future of truckload.

The three-hour event featured a DJ spinning chart-topping hits requested by attendees, numerous food stations, a fun photo booth, cigar rolling station, and more.

Monies were raised via lane sponsorships, individual ticket sales, commemorative flashing neon LED tumblers, and general donations.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE