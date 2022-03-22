MATS honors trucking heritage with hall of fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 50th Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) is honoring the men, women and companies who built the industry and made MATS the largest and longest running annual trucking event.
To honor the many outstanding professionals that have made significant contributions to the trucking industry and MATS, it will hold its first ever MATS Wall of Fame.
All inductees will be featured on a commemorative Wall of Fame at MATS 50th and permanently preserved on a digital wall on the MATS website.
The current list includes nominations ranging from historical figures and trucking “legends” to modern day trucking professionals that are already influencing the future of trucking.
Nominees include:
- Lillie Elizabeth McGee Drennan
- Clessie Lyle Cummins
- Frank Beelman Jr.
- Ingrid Brown
- Ellen Voie
- Keith Foster
- Jimmy Ardis
- Bryan Martin
- Todd Spencer
- Tamera Sturgis
- Mirah Lesa “YoYo” Worley
- Bob Spooner
- Susie De Ridder
- Carmen Anderson
- Andrea Marks
- Highway Hank Good
- Chuck Kemner
- Dave Nemo
- Joel Morrow
- Eddie Gant aka “Southern Shaker”
- Dale Sommers – The Truckin’ Bozo
- Steve Sommers
- Joyce Brenny
- St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund
The 50th Mid-America Trucking Show will be held this Thursday-Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
