ZF collaborates with C.R. England to transition fleet to new brake technology

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – ZF announced that C.R. England will transition its entire fleet of 4,000 Freightliner and International trucks to MAXXUSTM L2.0 Air Disc Brakes. The company expects all vehicles to be converted by 2024.

“For 50-plus years, C.R. England has been a valued customer and we’re excited to expand this partnership to improve the performance and efficiency of their fleet,” Julien Plenchette, senior vice president of Americas of Commercial Vehicle Solutions division at ZF Group, said. “We are working with C.R. England toward a common goal to achieve zero accidents and leverage technology to help keep roads safe.”

MAXXUS L2.0 officials tout that their product “offers ease of maintenance and improved performance, in addition to being the lightest truck air disc brake (ADB) on the North American market at 67 pounds.”

As the single-piston ADB pioneer, MAXXUS L2.0 has fewer parts than double-piston designs and can therefore reduce complexity and lead to faster, easier maintenance, according to a company news release.

Drum brakes experience reduced performance in certain applications, notably downhill situations that can cause a reduction of friction material traction.

MAXXUS L2.0’s adjuster mechanism is designed to continuously adapt to maintain an optimal running clearance – even in extreme conditions – helping to provide stable and consistent performance.

“WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 Air Disc Brakes allow C.R. England to improve safety performance, lower our brake maintenance cost, and reduce weight,” Douglas Kading, VP of maintenance at C.R. England, said. “We believe these brakes will also enhance our drivers’ experience with the overall braking system. The simple design and ease of maintenance made this an easy decision for us,”