Accelera venture between Cummins, DTNA, PACCAR changes name, hires new CEO

Accelera, the battery joint venture by Cummins, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and PACCAR, is now known as Amplify Cell Technologies.

Amplify will be able to advance zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications by localizing battery cell production and the supply chain nationwide, according to a news release announcing the new name and partnerships.

Amplify has also named Kel Kearns its new CEO. He will help the company produce lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells, “adding value for commercial vehicle customers in North America”

“Cummins’ power solutions are at the heart of the economy, and we have the responsibility to decarbonize in a way that meets our customers’ varied needs as they navigate the energy transition,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO at Cummins. “Amplify Cell Technologies will enable Accelera by Cummins and our partners to deliver solutions that best serve our customers and the planet. This is a significant step forward as we lead our industry into the next era of smarter, cleaner power.”

Amplify will soon begin construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Mississippi, with potential for further expansion as demand grows, according to the news release.

The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of its production operations in 2027.

John O’Leary, President and CEO of Daimler Truck North America, said, he is keeping a focus on cost and smart capital allocation. Those, he noted, will be key to succeeding in sustainable transportation.

“This partnership enables economies of scale beyond Daimler Truck,” O’Leary said. “It is a key puzzle piece of our battery industrialization strategy, ensuring access to the right battery cell technology at the right cost and right time for our customers.”

Preston Feight, PACCAR’s chief executive officer, said that Amplify Cell Technologies “will enable PACCAR to offer customers cost-effective premium quality battery electric powertrains that meet their operational and sustainability need.”

“We are pleased to begin this exciting venture with these world-class partners,” he concluded.