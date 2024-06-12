STC, trucking companies promoting soy-based wheel lube pads

ANKENY, Iowa — Soy Transportation Coalition (STC) has partnered with trucking companies to promote soy-based fifth-wheel lube pads. Soybean producers persist in seeking opportunities to diversify markets for soybeans and their products while also addressing the increasing demand for environmental sustainability. The recent collaboration between the Soy Transportation Coalition (STC) and various trucking companies exemplifies the dual advancement of these goals.

The STC conducted a promotional initiative in which it provided trucking companies and farmers throughout the country with free samples of soy-based fifth-wheel lubrication pads that are produced by Gear Head Lube, a Cedar Falls, Iowa-based manufacturer of environmentally sustainable lubricants.

“These products have been in existence for a number of years, but given the STC’s extensive relationships within the transportation sector, we concluded we could play a meaningful role in increasing the awareness and the utilization of these soy-based fifth wheel lube pads,” explains Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “Unfortunately, there can often be a significant delay between the development of an innovative and effective product and the widespread utilization of it. The STC’s goal of this project has been to increase awareness and the motivation to use these soy-based fifth wheel lube pads so that the benefits can be more accelerated.”

The soy-based fifth wheel pads, square in shape and measuring three by three inches with a thickness of half an inch, are applied by hand at the nine and three o’clock positions on the fifth wheel. Once the trailer is connected, the grease from the pads disperses evenly around the fifth wheel, creating no mess. These pads, which are made of more than 80% U.S. soy, are recognized in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Certified Biobased Product program.

“At Ruan, we examine each aspect of our business to identify opportunities to implement more sustainable practices,” says Mike Elliott, Technical Maintenance Operations Manager for Ruan. “The use of soy-based fifth wheel pads is one such example. These pads are very effective, easy to use, and affordable. And as a product listed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Certified Biobased Product program, they are better for the environment. We look forward to expanding our usage of this product across the fleet in the future.”

The STC leveraged its connections in the trucking and agricultural industries to broadly disseminate free samples of the pads for personal testing across various truck fleets. Ruan, a leading family-owned transportation management firm in the country, collaborated with the STC to assess the pads for its fleet.

“Farmers are always looking for opportunities to use products derived from the soybeans we grow,” says Chris Brossart, a soybean farmer from Wolford, North Dakota, and chairman of the North Dakota Soybean Council and the Soy Transportation Coalition. “I have utilized the soy-based fifth wheel lube pads on the trucks at our family farming operation. They are incredibly easy to use and are very effective. Finally, they are a great example of how soy products continue to provide sustainable solutions for our environment.”