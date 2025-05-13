Arkansas Trucking Association’s 2025 conference kicks off Wednesday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — More than 300 trucking industry leaders will gather in Hot Springs, Arkansas, this week for the Arkansas Trucking Association’s (ATA) 2025 conference and vendor showcase at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The three-day event kicks at noon on Wednesday, May 14, with a golf tournament at the Hot Springs Country Club; proceeds from the tournament will support the Arkansas Trucking Association Political Action Committee. All attendees are invited to gather at the convention center from 5-7 p.m. for a welcome reception.

“Arkansas carriers and the businesses that support them regularly operate through harsh conditions from economic uncertainty, legal hurdles and rising insurance costs, but they don’t do it alone,” said ATA President Shannon Newton. “This year’s conference brings together thought leaders and industry experts who will help us examine these shared problems, understand our evolving roles in the marketplace and better meet customer needs in an ever-shifting business landscape.”

Informative educational forums and sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and will address economics, trade, the recent legislative session, litigation reform, predatory towing and more.

Thursday activities

On Thursday morning, officers from the Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas State Police and the Attorney General’s office will meet guests at the annual Lattes with Law Enforcement coffee hour, sponsored by the event’s 23 silver sponsors.

During the first forum, set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Avery Vise, vice president of trucking for FTR Transportation Intelligence, will outline expectations for the truck freight market into 2026. He will assess the current economic climate and the outlook for key economic drivers of freight, such as manufacturing, consumption and housing, and will address the potential impact of key external factors such as trade policy and regulation.

Thursday’s Under the Dome luncheon will feature Arkansas House Speaker Rep. Brian Evans. Together with ATA’s Newton, he will recap the state’s 95th General Assembly and the importance of grassroots advocacy in policymaking.

At 1:30 p.m., Pam Bracher, deputy general counsel for the American Trucking Associations, will take the stage to address two of trucking’s worst nightmares — lawsuits and towing. Bracher will provide a background on lawsuit abuse and predatory towing issues and will explore strategies for avoiding and combatting these potential nightmares. She’ll also give a summary of efforts across the states to legislatively reform these abuses.

The last session of the day, presented by AON’s Rob Kibbe, transportation and logistics practice leader, and Robby Wallace, vice president of pharmacy services, will provide insights into the trucking insurance landscape. Kibbe and Wallace will explore the evolving pharmacy benefit manager market, the impact of GLP-1 medications and other clinical trends, emerging state and federal regulations, specialty drug considerations and effective cross-benefit medication management approaches.

Friday activities

Friday morning at 9 a.m., Dr. Doug Voss, professor of logistics and supply chain management at the University of Central Arkansas College of Business, will moderate a carrier panel discussion. Topics include pricing, technology, safety, cost pressures, labor and regulatory challenges and opportunities that are top of mind for business operators. Panelists include Brad Delco, senior vice president of finance for J.B. Hunt Transport; Alan Riels, president and CEO of Dedicated Logistics; Patric Simmons, vice president of global transportation for Tyson Foods; and Gabe Stephens, vice president and co-owner of C.C. Jones.

At 11 a.m., award-winning journalist Mosheh Oinounou, Emmy and Murrow winner behind Mo News, will sit down with ATA’s Newton for a discussion on the headlines that impact trucking. Drawing from his 20 years of experience across major networks like CBS, Fox News and Bloomberg TV, Oinounou will share insights on navigating today’s complex media landscape, building trust with audiences and how transportation businesses can effectively tell their stories amid rapidly shifting news cycles.

Radio and sports personality David Bazzel of 103.7 The Buzz will be the final speaker during Friday’s awards luncheon, when the association honors the state’s top driver, maintenance professional and safety professional, and presents this year’s fleet safety awards.

“Our annual gathering continues to serve as a critical forum where Arkansas’s trucking community can listen to each other and with each other, closing the distance between our businesses for these few days each year — a testament to the value we place on our collective wisdom and shared experiences,” Newton said.

A few seats are still available

Preregistration for this year’s conference is closed, but registration will be available on-site. For additional information, email [email protected].