The Nation

3 dead in crash involving semi trucks on I-75 in Georgia

By Bruce Guthrie -
Three are reportedly dead after a crash in I-75 in Georgia. (Courtesy Maurice Hughes)

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are reportedly dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Tuesday morning, according to reports from multiple news outlets in the Atlanta area citing sources from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near the Bartow-Gordon County line and according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and involved six vehicles including three tractor trailers.

GDOT reported that the crash happened near the Folsom Road exit and began when one big rig crashed into a car before hitting two other rigs. GDOT also reported that a Ford Ranger caught on fire in the incident

This is a developing story.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

