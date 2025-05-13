3 dead in crash involving semi trucks on I-75 in Georgia

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are reportedly dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Tuesday morning, according to reports from multiple news outlets in the Atlanta area citing sources from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred near the Bartow-Gordon County line and according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and involved six vehicles including three tractor trailers.
GDOT reported that the crash happened near the Folsom Road exit and began when one big rig crashed into a car before hitting two other rigs. GDOT also reported that a Ford Ranger caught on fire in the incident
This is a developing story.
