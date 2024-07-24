ATA truck tonnage index dropped 1.6% in June

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index decreased by 1.6% in June after increasing by 3% in May. In June, the index equaled 113.5 (2015=100) compared with 115.3 in May.

“While giving back some of the gain from May, it appears that truck freight tonnage is slowly going in the right direction since hitting a recent low in January,” said Bob Costello, chief economist for ATA. “Despite June’s decline, the second quarter average was 0.2% above the first quarter and only 0.2% below the second quarter in 2023, which are good signs that truck freight might be finally turning the corner.”

May’s increase was revised down from the association’s June 18 press release.

Compared with June 2023, the index decreased 0.4%. In May, the index was up 1% from a year earlier, which was the first year-over-year gain since February 2023.

The not-seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 113.1 in June, 5.5% below May. ATA’s For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index is dominated by contract freight rather than traditional spot market freight.

In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its membership. This is a preliminary figure and is subject to change in the final report, which is issued around the fifth of each month. The report includes month-to-month and year-over-year results, relevant economic comparisons and key financial indicators.