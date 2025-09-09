ATRI seeks motor carrier training and safety data on new entrant truckers

WASHINGTON —The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is issuing a call for motor carrier participation in new research analyzing the impacts of new entrant truck driver training on safety and retention.

“The study is an update to research published by ATRI in 2008, and this latest study will focus on the efficacy of FMCSA’s Entry-Level Driver Training requirements,” ATRI said.

New Entrant Driver Data

Participating carriers are required to submit the following data points for each of their new-entrant drivers:

Demographics – days employed, CDL training provider, total miles driven, etc.

Driver-specific safety events – crashes, select violations and select telematic events.

For the purposes of this research, new entrants are defined as CDL drivers who have been driving professionally for 3 weeks to 24 months, and whose first professional truck driving job was with your carrier (i.e., they had no prior truck driving employer). Any driver who has met this definition since March 2022 could be included in the data collection. In addition, participating motor carriers will be asked to report fleetwide averages for training and retention metrics such as hours of driving with a trainer and nights home per week.

Participating carriers must have employed a minimum of 25 new entrant drivers in the requested time period (March 2022 – August 2025).

All data is strictly confidential, and ATRI is prepared to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement for participation in this research. All data will be anonymized and published in aggregate form only.

If interested in participating, please complete the motor carrier questionnaire here.

This new study follows a recent ATRI study asking the trucking industry to rank its top concerns.