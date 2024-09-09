Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions rebrands itself as Fleetworthy

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions is now Fleetworthy, uniting Bestpass, Fleetworthy Solutions, Drivewyze and ExpressTruckTax under a single parent brand, the company announced Sept. 9.

According to the media release, the new name and logo reflect the company’s strategic growth, mission, and expanded road safety and fleet technology, which have positioned the company as a “one-stop-shop” for fleet safety, compliance and efficiency.

Bestpass, known for its toll-management services, expanded its offerings with the acquisition of ExpressTruckTax in November 2022. In November 2023, Bestpass merged with Fleetworthy Solutions, adding fleet management and compliance to its list of services and rebranding as Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions. Just last month, the group acquired Drivewyze, a provider of truck service and weigh station management.

In addition to the new name and logo, the company has launched a new website at www.fleetworthy.com, which includes information regarding its sub-brand products and company. For Fleetworthy Solutions customers, account login access will still be available through the Fleetworthy website. Customers of Bestpass, Drivewyze and ExpressTruckTax will continue to access their services through the existing websites without any changes to their login process or user experience.

“This is an exciting time for Fleetworthy as we combine our suite of road safety and fleet offerings under one unified brand,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy. “This rebrand is just the beginning in what we are planning to deliver through expanded services and product integration. Our mission is to continuously innovate and bring forth new solutions that help our fleet and agency customers run more efficiently.”