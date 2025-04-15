BeyondTrucks adds two new customers

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. — BeyondTrucks is announcing two new customers who are reporting how the company is successfully meeting their unique and complex needs.

“BeyondTrucks is providing us with a comprehensive solution that uses digital workflows to replace manual processes,” said Mark Lowenstine, operations manager at Odyssey Manufacturing, a supplier and distributor of chemicals to the industrial, municipal and pool industry in Florida. “Their understanding of bulk fleet operations and the configurability of the BeyondTrucks TMS to meet our unique needs were the key reasons we chose BeyondTrucks. Through integrations between their TMS and our ERP and ELDs, we have access to real-time data that allows us to streamline our dispatch, billing, and payroll processes, and make better decisions, improving safety and utilization of drivers and equipment.”

Replacing Manual Operations

At Odyssey, the BeyondTrucks TMS replaces manual operations processes that require extracting information from their ERP, spreadsheets, and paper, causing costly and time-consuming delays, errors and inefficiencies, according to a BeyondTrucks press release. The platform also addresses business continuity issues by replacing the need to rely on tribal knowledge that only a few tenured team members possess.

“With a single platform TMS solution, BeyondTrucks is enabling real-time driver workflow management and communication for our dispatchers,” said Randy Stoddard, director of supply chain at Clasen Quality Chocolate, a manufacturer of chocolate, confectionery coatings and fillings. “The configurability of their solution has given us the flexibility and control we need given the unique hauling and handling demands of specialty liquid chocolate. It also gives us the ability to more efficiently manage pre-load and tank washing activities.”

Back Office Workflows

At Clasen, the BeyondTrucks platform addresses compatibility issues inherent in planning and delivering a variety of sensitive specialty food products, according to the release. The platform is also establishing more effective back office workflows through integration with the company’s ERP systems.

“Our transportation management system drives savings for fleets by reducing the time spent on manual processes and by eliminating data entry errors,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “The TMS is designed to use unified data to simplify processes and foster smarter dispatch decisions, better business continuity, and faster order-to-cash conversion. The experience at Odyssey Manufacturing and Clasen Quality Chocolate shows how BeyondTrucks provides flexibility through configuration to meet the specialized, complex, and demanding requirements of private bulk fleets in any industry.”