Diesel prices fall back after rise a week ago

Diesel prices have fluctuated in recent weeks.

This week, the trend is downward.

The average price per gallon fell this week on the national level from $3.639 to $3.579.

The Lower Atlantic Region’s near 7-cent drop was one the nation’s biggest declines from $3.620 to $3.556.

The Midwest Region also fell sharply from $3.579 to $3.510.

No region in the country rejected an increase this week.

The fall succeeds a week last week that showed prices rise by more than four cents per gallon.

In fact, the Midwest Region rose sharply by exactly six cents before falling back to the price two weeks ago.