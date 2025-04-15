Montgomery Transportation Group appoints new CFO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Montgomery Transportation Group (MTG) is announcing the appointment of Jeff Rineer as CFO, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Rineer to the Montgomery Transportation Group executive team,” said Joe Jaska, CEO. “His extensive background and insight will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to build on our momentum and expand our footprint in the transportation and logistics space.”

Industry Veteran

A seasoned financial leader with over 30 years of experience, Rineer brings a proven track record of driving strategic growth, operational excellence and economic leadership, according to an MTG press release.

In his new role, Rineer will oversee all aspects of Montgomery’s financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. He will also play a key role in supporting the company’s long-term growth objectives, working closely with the executive leadership team to align financial strategy with Montgomery’s long-term vision for innovation, safety, and service excellence.

“Throughout his career, Rineer has held senior financial leadership roles across both private and public companies, where he led high-performing teams, implemented forward-thinking financial strategies and supported business transformation and scalability,” MTG said. “His reputation for results-driven leadership and collaborative execution aligns seamlessly with Montgomery’s core values and operational goals.”

Rineer joins Montgomery Transportation Group during an exciting period of growth and recognition for the company. Fresh off multiple wins at the 2024 Alabama Trucking Association (ATA) Awards, including the prestigious Fleet Safety Award, Montgomery continues solidifying its role as a trucking and logistics industry leader.