CBP finds $14 million in drugs aboard big rig in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Packages containing 1,635 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Courtesy CBP)

PHARR, Texas — Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents made a major drug bust in Texas recently.

CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $14,620,900 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as fresh bell pepper and cucumbers, according to a press release.

“Our CBP officers continue to use all tools and resources to safeguard our borders by preventing these harmful narcotics from reaching America’s streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP reported that on April 11, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team, officers extracted 300 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 1,635.56 pounds (741.88 kg) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

