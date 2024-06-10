Damon Lee to join CH Robinson as CFO

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (C.H. Robinson) has appointed Damon Lee as its new chief financial officer (CFO), according to a statement released June 6.

Lee will join C.H. Robinson team effective July 8 and will step into the role of CFO after the company’s Form 10-Q has been filed for the second quarter of 2024. Until then, Mike Zechmeister will continue to serve as C.H. Robinson’s CFO, after which he plans to retire.

“We are excited to have Damon join our senior leadership team,” said Dave Bozeman, president and CEO of C.H. Robinson. “Damon’s extensive experience and expertise align perfectly with the high standards and forward-thinking mindset we prioritize at Robinson.”

Lee currently serves as vice president and CFO for GE Commercial Engines and Services, a division of GE Aerospace.

“I am looking forward to joining C.H. Robinson, an industry-leading company with a great history, as it takes the next steps in its transformation under Dave Bozeman and his team,” Lee said.

“I am excited about the direction the company is going, the enterprise strategy, the adoption of the operating model and the commitment to innovation and expertise,” he continued. “I believe my experience and skills are a great match for the path forward, and Robinson’s continued logistics leadership.”

Bozeman describes Lee as a highly accomplished finance leader with the ability to create and execute a comprehensive business strategy.

“Damon’s deep experience with Lean and continuous improvement will be a significant benefit in further reinforcing our new operating model and executing our enterprise strategy,” Bozeman said. “He also has built and led high-performing teams, fostered collaboration, and developed personal connections that have enabled him to accelerate change.”