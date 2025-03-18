TheTrucker.com
Diesel drops again for the third straight week

By Bruce Guthrie
Diesel prices fell for the third week in a row.

Diesel prices are falling once again.

For three straight weeks, prices are down. For three straight weeks, every region is reporting a decrease.

Prices have dipped by 15 cents per gallon in the past three weeks from $3.697 after the last increase to $3.549.

This week, the national price has dropped from $3.582 to $3.549.

The decreases in price were fairly consistent across the board in each region from two to four cents per gallon.

The New England Region did drop by about five cents from $4.031 to $3.987 after minimal decreases in the previous weeks.

The West Coast also dropped five cents from $4.250 to $4.203 as well as the West Coast Region less California from $3.768 to $3.715.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

