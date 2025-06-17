Diesel prices jump by double digits

Diesel prices jumped significantly this week, with every region seeing an increase, many by double digits.

The national per gallon average increased exactly 10 cents from $3.471 to 3.571.

The West Coast less California and the Lower Atlantic Regions saw the biggest jump from $3.764 to $3.902, nearly 14 cents. The Lower Atlantic Regions rose from $3.399 to $3.532.

Seven of the 10 regions saw a double-digit increase.

The New England Region rose by only five cents while the Central Atlantic Region increased by two cents. The Rocky Mountain Region saw a rise in its average price by six cents per gallon.