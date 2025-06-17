TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices jump by double digits

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices jumped significantly this week, with every region seeing an increase, many by double digits.

The national per gallon average increased exactly 10 cents from $3.471 to 3.571.

The West Coast less California and the Lower Atlantic Regions saw the biggest jump from $3.764 to $3.902, nearly 14 cents. The Lower Atlantic Regions rose from $3.399 to $3.532.

Seven of the 10 regions saw a double-digit increase.

The New England Region rose by only five cents while the Central Atlantic Region increased by two cents. The Rocky Mountain Region saw a rise in its average price by six cents per gallon.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

