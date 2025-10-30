FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improves in August

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR Shippers Conditions Index for August improved to 1.3 in August from -2.0 in July.

“As we suggested last month, the crackdown on truck drivers with inadequate English skills and on foreign nationals holding non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses will tighten freight capacity to some degree,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “However, lots of questions remain over the scope of that impact, and we are adjusting our assumptions only slightly until we see signs of a market impact. For now, we do not see a major shift in the market, but stronger freight demand could trigger a change.”

Stable fuel prices and softer freight rates were the biggest factors in the most favorable market conditions for shippers since last fall.

Aside from volatility related to fuel price swings, FTR anticipates SCI readings consistently weaker than August’s level over the forecast horizon due to modestly tighter capacity and firmer freight rates.