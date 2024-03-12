Kenworth names the 2024 Dealer Council and Parts Council

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth Truck Company recently held its annual dealer meeting, which focused on technician training and connected services as pathways to provide superior customer uptime and continuing to drive the transition to zero emissions.

During the meeting, Kenworth named the 2024 members appointed to its Dealer Council and Parts Council to support the World’s Best customer experience throughout the Kenworth dealer network, according to a news release.

The Kenworth Service Council will be announced this spring.

The Kenworth Dealer Council features executives representing 480 Kenworth dealerships in the United States and Canada from seven different dealers who work in partnership with Kenworth to provide leading-edge customer support and strive to maximize uptime for fleets and truck operators.

The 2024 Kenworth Dealer Council members include: Chairman Bill Kozek, CSM Companies (Madison, Wisconsin); Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Company (Salt Lake City, Utah); Jared White, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kansas), Andrew Johnston, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, B.C.); Carl Herzog, CIT Trucks (Normal, Illinois); and Mike Levering, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Alabama).

In addition, Jodie Teuton of Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, Louisiana) serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).

The 2024 Kenworth Parts Council is comprised of leading parts directors and managers from Kenworth dealerships in the United States and Canada focused on further enhancing parts quality and customer support for truck operators and fleets.

PACCAR Parts supports Kenworth dealerships in efforts to expedite repairs and increase customer uptime by helping to maintain industry-leading parts availability throughout the Kenworth dealer network, and by providing access to parts in 24 hours or less through its network of distribution centers strategically located throughout North America.

Kenworth Parts Council members for 2024 are: National Chair Eric Bontrager, CSM Companies (Windsor, Wisconsin); Ryan Colby, Kenworth Sales Company (Salt Lake City, Utah); Sébastien Letendre, Kenworth Maska (La Présentation, Quebec, Canada); Patrick Lisconish, Kenworth Northeast Group (Syracuse, N.Y.); Jacob Herzog, CIT Trucks (Mokena, Illinois); Scott Lockhart, MHC Kenworth (Denver, Colorado); Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Alabama); Clayton Zuchotzki, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alberta); and Kenworth Dealer Council representative Mike Levering, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Alabama).