New Love’s location in Georgia offers 79 truck parking spots

By The Trucker News Staff -
An aerial view of Love’s Travel Stop's newest location in West Point, Ga, which opened for business on Nov. 13. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at its newest location in West Point, Georgia, which opened Nov. 13.

“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking, and much more.”

The newest Love’s location is located off I-85 (1917 Highway 18) at Exit 2 that  is open 24/7 and offers a host of services for customers, such as: 

  • More than 17,000 square feet.
  • Godfather’s Pizza.
  • Hardy’s.
  • 79 truck parking spaces.
  • 81 car parking.
  • Apeedco (opening on Nov. 29).
  • Six RV parking spaces.
  • Four RV hooks up.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Nine showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between West Point Park and Joy Inside Tears, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to shed light on suicide prevention and mental health. 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

