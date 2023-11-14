TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Iowa man struck, killed by semi-truck — driver charged

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Iowa man struck, killed by semi-truck — driver charged
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Iowa man struck, killed by semi-truck — driver charged
Police say truck Dmytro Prysich struck and killed a tow truck driver on Nov. 12, 2023, along Interstate 80 in Urbandale, Iowa. (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)

URBANDALE, Iowa — A Michigan truck driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle after police say he struck and killed a tow truck driver on Nov. 12 along Interstate 80.

According to an Iowa State Patrol (ISP) report, the accident happened on the night of Nov. 12 in Urbandale as Dmytro Prysich, 54, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was driving his big rig westbound on I-80 just east of the 86th Street exit.

ISP said that he was under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed 45-year-old Joshua Villa of Adel, Iowa. Police said Villa was standing on the right shoulder of the interstate tending to a stalled vehicle when Prysich’s rig struck the tow truck.

Villa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The report said that Prysich did not stop after causing the accident but was later pulled over by the Clive Police Department.

Prysich reportedly told the officer that “he thought he had hit a bird.”

The report then mentions the physical appearance of Prysich, describing that he showed impairment during the field sobriety testing, and a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level was over .08.

Prysich was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. He was charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a deadly accident and failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles.

A $500,000 cash-only bond has been set.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE