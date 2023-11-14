Tractor-trailer strikes, kills pedestrian in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Nov. 12 after being struck by a tractor-trailer.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, the accident occurred shortly before 12 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound at exit 26.
Heavy traffic was reported in both directions around the area, and police from Framingham and Foxboro assisted on the scene, along with the State Police Crash Reconstruction team.
No further information has been provided.
