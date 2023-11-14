TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tractor-trailer strikes, kills pedestrian in Massachusetts

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tractor-trailer strikes, kills pedestrian in Massachusetts
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tractor-trailer strikes, kills pedestrian in Massachusetts
A pedestrian was struck and killed by tractor-trailer on Nov. 12, 2023, along Interstate 95 Canton, Mass. (Courtesy: Boston 25 News)

CANTON, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Nov. 12 after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the accident occurred shortly before 12 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound at exit 26.

Heavy traffic was reported in both directions around the area, and police from Framingham and Foxboro assisted on the scene, along with the State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

No further information has been provided.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE